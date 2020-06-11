Michigan Senate Passes Constitutional Amendment on Data Protection

Michigan voters may decide if police need a warrant to search emails and phones seized in an arrest.

The Michigan Senate passed a constitutional amendment that would consider electronic communication and data as personal property.

If it passes the State House, voters would decide in November whether or not to amend the state constitution.

“Americans shouldn’t be forced to choose between using new technologies and protecting their privacy from authority,” bill sponsor Jim Runestad said.