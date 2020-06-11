Michigan Lawmakers Back Bill to Temporarily Lift State Budget Deadline

Michigan lawmakers have backed legislation that would give them more time to pass the state budget.

Lawmakers say it’s necessary because of uncertainty from the coronavirus pandemic.

As part of the supplemental spending deal, the legislature passed a bill to present a budget plan by July 1.

Now, a new bill would lift that requirement for one year.

The Republican-led Senate also urged Congress to give the state flexibility to use federal relief money to fill holes in the budget.