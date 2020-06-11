Michigan Court of Appeals Sides with Enbridge Over Straits Tunnel Authority

Michigan’s Court of Appeals has sided with Canadian oil company Enbridge after Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s challenge to the creation of a Straits tunnel authority.

The appellate court ruled that the law creating the tunnel authority, which was developed under former Governor Rick Snyder, is constitutional.

The Michigan Court of Claims also ruled against Nessel in October.

The Court of Appeals just upheld that decision.

Nessel had argued the law was unconstitutional because the title didn’t include enough of the meaning of the bill. But the court says the purpose of a bill’s title is to notify the public about what it contains, not include everything laid out in the bill.

In a statement, Enbridge says, “We look forward to working with the State to make a safe pipeline even safer. We are investing $500 million in the tunnel’s construction – thereby further protecting the waters of the Great Lakes and everyone who uses them.”