M-55 Crash Leaves One Dead, Another Injured

On Wednesday, Michigan State Police were called to a fatal car crash involving two vehicles on M-55.

The crash happened near Seaman Road in Norman Township.

Thomas Sievert of Manistee was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 60-year-old male from Clio received minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

Michigan State Police says it appears Sievert was traveling eastbound and the other driver was traveling westbound when they hit each other.

It does not appear that alcohol was a factor.

The crash is still under investigation.