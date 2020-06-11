Hook & Hunting: Free Fishing Weekend

If you’re looking for an opportunity to give fishing a try then there is no better time than this weekend.

This weekend is Free Fishing Weekend in the State of Michigan.

All fishing license fees are being waived on June 13 and 14 making it easier for those who have never fished to give it a try.

Recreation passports will not be required for entry into state parks and boating access sites.

“We want to give people an opportunity to maybe try fishing for the first time if they’re not sure they want to invest in a fishing license. We give them two opportunities, one in the summer and one in the winter to do a little fishing,” said Fisheries Manager and Biologist DNR, Mark Tonello.

During free fishing weekend it is important to note that all fishing rules and regulations still apply.

