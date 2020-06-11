High Groundwater Levels Cause Otsego County Lakes to Rise

Lake Manuka is just one of the many inland lakes in Otsego County that is seeing record high water levels.

Now, EGLE is working with a new county task force to prevent future flooding.

“We provide more of a technical assistance,” EGLE Water Resource Division Supervisor, Joe Haas said.

He recommends that homeowners get ahead of the rising water levels.

He says he’s already seen a spike in the number of people applying for a construction permit, compared to last year.

“From January to March probably a little over 100 permits. So this year same time frame, we’re at over 500 permits,” said Haas.

Haas says his crew has taken this issue personally and is working around the clock to make sure threatened homes get as little water damage as possible.

Haas said, “Our permit staff live in these same communities and understand the urgency.”

He says that many of the inland lakes in the county are positioned in spots where water flows into them, then has no where to go.

“The Otsego County area is sort of a drainage divide. The water that falls there tries to figure out if it’s going to flow east or west,” said Haas. “Water can’t soak in so then it’ll seek other areas and that’s we you start to see flooding in different areas we haven’t seen before.”

Many community members are already starting to see this happen.

Haas says, “It’s approaching a lot of people’s structures, a lot of homes, cottages, septic systems, wells.”

EGLE says that if you live in an area that expects to see flooding, to call your county and local EGLE agent to put a preventive plan in place.