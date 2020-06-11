Gov. Whitmer Signs Executive Order Temporarily Suspending Evictions

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Thursday, extending the duration of protections for tenants and mobile home owners from being evicted from their home until Tuesday, June 30.

Gov. Whitmer also signed an executive order, extending protection to populations in Michigan’s county jails, local lockups and juvenile detention centers until Thursday, July 9. The executive order temporarily suspends transfers into and from Michigan Department of Corrections facilities unless jails adopt certain risk-reduction protocols.

“By extending the protection against eviction for non-payment we can ensure that COVID-19-infected individuals and vulnerable populations can isolate in the safety of their homes while continuing to protect incarcerated persons in our prisons, jails, and juvenile detention centers,” Whitmer said in a release. “These orders will ensure that we can continue to flatten the curve, avoid a second wave of infection, and protect the heroes serving on the front lines of this crisis.”