George Floyd’s Brother Demands Congress Pass Police Reform Legislation

Lawmakers in Washington are now considering proposals to combat racial discrimination and police brutality.

It comes after George Floyd’s brother demanded Congress pass legislation to end systematic racism in policing.

Wednesday, George Floyd’s brother Philonise Floyd sat before Congress and made a passionate plea for change. He says some change has already started, but more needs to be done.

At least 12 cities across America are banning chokeholds in policing and the White House is completing “final edits” on police reform proposals.

“My guess is, if it’s a reasonable reform, that he’ll sign off on it,” says Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham. “What I want to do is give him something that’s bipartisan.”

Several companies have decided to make some changes as well. Nascar is now banning confederate flags.