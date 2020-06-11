Downtown Traverse City Extends its ‘Small Business Crawl’ Event

The Small Business Crawl group has extended its shopping and savings event for its Traverse City spot. Now, the event will run through July 31 – and feature a vast line up of retailers and services in the downtown area. According to the Small Business Crawl, the whole idea behind this shopping extravaganza is “to create events designed to help small businesses recover from the economic hardship of the COVID-19 crisis”. These events are free for businesses to join, and helps get the word out that they are indeed ‘open for business’.

They have combined the themes of a ‘bar crawl’ and ‘shopping spree’ by featuring businesses ranging from small workshops to bistros. To encourage participation from local patrons, they are offering a digital passport book for $10 – that includes specials and deals from small businesses. From there, “people can earn “stamps” by visiting these businesses which gives them the opportunity to earn a t-shirt designed by a local artist, and the chance to win prizes at the closing celebration”.

To purchase your Small Business Crawl Passport, click here.