Coronavirus Crisis: Latest Updates

Last updated at 8:45 a.m. June 11

JUNE 11



Updated 8:45 a.m. – For the tenth straight week, more laid-off workers have applied for jobless aid.

Another 1.5 million applied for unemployment last week—even as more businesses reopen.

Updated 7:14 a.m. – The United States is marking another unwelcome milestone in the fight against the coronavirus.

Johns Hopkins University says more than 2 million Americans have now been infected since the pandemic began in March.

According to the university, only six weeks have passed since the U.S. surpassed 1 million cases.

And now 19 states are seeing a rise in infections.

JUNE 10

Updated 2:57 p.m. – Michigan is reporting 171 new cases of the coronavirus and 13 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 59,278 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 5,711 COVID-19 deaths.

The state updates these numbers every day at 3 p.m.

Tuesday the state was at 59,107 confirmed cases with 5,698 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of June 5, 42,041 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Updated 1:43 p.m. – Grand Traverse County is reporting two new positive cases of COVID-19.

The Grand Traverse County Health Department says both cases involve adult women who are asymptomatic and have had no known community exposure.

The health department says they are starting to receive test results from the National Guard drive-thru testing held on May 30 and 31 at Turtle Creek Stadium.

According to the health department, 835 people in the region were tested. Of those, 27% of the test results have come back. Those tests revealed four positive cases of COVID-19, 209 negative results and 3 invalid samples.

The health department is now reporting at total of 34 positive cases, 6 probable cases, 18 recoveries, and 5 deaths in Grand Traverse County.

Updated 1:09 p.m. – The Upper Peninsula and parts of northern Michigan are one step closer to ending the coronavirus crisis.

Wednesday started phase 5 for the regions, easing restrictions on businesses and communities.

Phase 5 puts the areas in a low-risk phase. The next and final phase would have them in post-pandemic.

Most of our area will be the first ones in the state to be in phase 5.

This means libraries, rustic state forest campgrounds and overnight stays in DNR managed harbors can come back.

It also allows businesses who have close contact with people to open back up.

That means tattoo parlors, as well as nail and hair salons.

The owner of Timberlie’s Salon Studio in Kalkaska says phones have been rigging nonstop, but she says she’s taking her time with each appointment to make sure everyone is safe.

Everyone in the salon has a mask on.

The stylists wash their hands between each customer and wipe down the chair when they leave.

Timberlie says the last three months were tough, but waking up Wednesday was like Christmas morning.

Updated 9:06 a.m. – Across 22 states, the U.S. is now seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases.

It comes as the U.S. approaches 2 million of the world’s more than 7 million total cases.

Updated 8:36 a.m. – If you have questions about COVID-19, you can ask the governor. 9&10 News is partnering with other Northern Michigan stations to bring you a Coronavirus Crisis Town Hall with Gov. Whitmer.

It will air on local 32 on June 18 from 7 to 8 p.m.

We’ll also be live streaming it on our website’s Watch Now page, our Facebook page, and on the 9&10 News Plus channel on the free SBTV app.

You can email your questions to news@9and10news.com for a chance to have the governor answer them live on air.

JUNE 9

Updated 3:11 p.m. – Michigan is reporting 108 new cases of the coronavirus and 25 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 59,107 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 5,698 COVID-19 deaths.

The state updates these numbers every day at 3 p.m.

Monday the state was at 58,999 confirmed cases with 5,673 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of June 5, 42,041 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Updated 1:25 p.m. – The annual Mackinac Policy Conference has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Detroit Regional Chamber’s annual meeting of business, political and other leaders on Mackinac Island had been moved from late May to August.

But Tuesday, the chamber said it will not convene groups of 50 or more people for the rest of the year.

The group’s president says they are exploring other ways to curate conversation and push policy change.

The group will debut a digital series in late summer with a focus on Michigan’s COVID-19 response, economic recovery, racial injustice and achieving equity, and the 2020 election.

Updated 11:01 a.m. – You can now add 39 states and 5 countries to your list of places to travel.

The Pentagon lifted travel restrictions to countries including Belgium, Germany, Japan and the U.K.

The restrictions were put in place to try and limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Some states still haven’t met criteria to allow travel including California, Florida and North Carolina.

Updated 6:02 a.m. – The coronavirus pandemic has delivered the world economy its worst blow in 80 years.

The World Bank predicts the Global Gross Domestic Product will shrink by more than 5% this year.

Europe and the U.S. are expected to fare even worse, with the U.S. economy contracting by more than 6%.

The World Bank expects a sluggish year, but expects the U.S. economy to start to rebound next year.

Updated 1:54 a.m. – For months, extra food drives have been popping up across Northern Michigan as communities and churches work to help those affected by the Coronavirus Crisis.

In Cadillac, one church’s youth groups partnered with Feeding America to provide about 10,000 pounds of food for around 250 families.

And food pantries like The Kalkaska Area Interfaith Resources are in need of volunteers.

JUNE 8

Updated 5:01 p.m. – Grand Traverse County reported three additional cases this weekend, according to the county health department.

One, an asymptomatic woman in her 90s, was likely exposed in southern Michigan. She has not had any community contact in Northern Michigan.

A man in his 20s has symptoms and got it through community transmission, but has not had any community contact since the likely exposure.

A man in his 30s who is asymptomatic had contact with a known positive case. There are no known community exposures for this case.

Updated 4:33 p.m. – The U.S. economy did in fact enter a recession as the coronavirus crisis took hold in the U.S., according to a group of economists.

It ends more than a decade of slow, steady growth.

A group from the National Bureau of Economic Research says the U.S. is now in a recession. The trade group says we have been in in one since February.

Economists say employment peaked in February, then fell fast afterwards, marking the beginning of the downturn.

The word recession isn’t just assigned randomly. A committee in the National Bureau of Economic Research determines when a recession begins and ends.

Updated 3:52 p.m. – The Michigan Gaming Control Board approved minimum reopening guidelines for Detroit casinos.

The restrictions include only 15% of the legal capacity at each casino, limited entrance points and temperature checks, along with no smoking on casino floors, poker rooms are closed, heightened cleaning protocols and social distancing.

The reopening guidelines will be implemented after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issues an order allowing for Detroit’s casinos to reopen.

Updated 2:57 p.m. – Michigan is reporting 129 new cases of the coronavirus and 17 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 58,999 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 5,673 COVID-19 deaths. The state updates these numbers every day at 3 p.m.

Sunday, the state was at 58,870 confirmed cases with 5,656 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of June 5, 42,041 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines recovered as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Updated 12:17 p.m. – It’s a new day in Michigan.

The entire state is now in a new phase in fighting the coronavirus crisis.

While northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula are preparing to go into a new phase themselves.

All of Michigan is now officially in phase 4 of Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s six phase roadmap plan to reopen.

But most counties in our area and all of the U.P. have been in phase 4 for several weeks now.

Those areas will be bumped up to phase 5 Wednesday.

Updated 11:30 a.m. – New Zealand is reporting zero active coronavirus cases for the first time since late February.

It has been 17 days since the last new case was reported in New Zealand.

The country has been praised for its early action and strict measures to battle the coronavirus.

New Zealand’s prime minister is also easing all domestic restrictions.

She says the country will most certainly see a new case again, but it’s focused on being prepared for them.

Updated 7:55 a.m. – Reed City’s Seven Slot Grille is among restaurants across the entire state that can begin serving customers for dine-in meals. Owner Dougles Wallace says he is ready—and his customers are too.

And Osceola County Sheriff Ed Williams believes it’s time for businesses to reopen. Read more here.

Updated 6:00 a.m. – After months of shutdown, people around the world continue to protests against racism.

But health experts continue to say there will likely be a spike in coronavirus cases because of these protests. On Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it’s closely looking at the demonstrations and encouraging more testing.

“We really want those individuals to highly consider being evaluated, get tested,” says CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield.

Updated 1:29 a.m. – The state reported 121 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, June 7.

The total number of confirmed cases in Michigan is now 58,870.

Health officials also say four more people are now dead from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 5,656.

JUNE 6

Updated 5:30 p.m. – Any Michigan resident will be able to get tested for coronavirus on Sunday in Petoskey. Odawa Casino will host the drive-through testing site in their parking lot. Testing is free and you do not need to make an appointment or be showing symptoms.

Updated 4:30 p.m. – On Saturday, the state released its latest information on coronavirus cases in Michigan. They say 224 more cases have been confirmed, bringing the total to 58,749. The number of people killed in the state from the virus is now at 5,652 after 36 new deaths. The state says as of June 5, the total number of recoveries is at 42,041.