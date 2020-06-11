Coronavirus Cases Surpass 2 Million in US

The United States is marking another unwelcome milestone in the fight against the coronavirus.

Johns Hopkins University says more than 2 million Americans have now been infected since the pandemic began in March.

According to the university, only six weeks have passed since the U.S. surpassed 1 million cases.

And now 19 states are seeing a rise in infections.

Nearly 113,000 people have died in the U.S.

A Harvard doctor says another 100,000 could die by September.