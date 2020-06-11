City of Hart Certified as Redevelopment Ready

The City of Hart in Oceana County joined 44 other communities across Michigan Thursday as being redeveloped ready.

Hart received the certification through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

To get the certification, communities must qualify as thoroughly prepared with planning and zoning to streamline development and attract prospective developers.

“Community groups have met, decided this is what we want to do, planned out and made a five-year plan of different places that we want to target,” “We are going to be working with local property owners that already are marketing their properties.”

The city says it has already started planning a new housing development.