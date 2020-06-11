Cherry Bowl Drive-In Prepares to Open for Season

Another popular northern Michigan attraction is reopening.

The Cherry Bowl in Honor is coming back this weekend.

Friday and Saturday will be the start of their 2020 season.

Both nights the outdoor movie theater will be showing Rango and Grease.

However, there will be several COVID-19 guidelines in place.

Tickets are available only at the Cherry Bowl on a first come first serve basis and they will only allow 50% of their normal capacity.

Only one car can be parked between speaker poles and only one family member can be in the concession area and they must be wearing a mask.

Stick with 9&10 News as we will have a full breakdown on the Cherry Bowl preparing to reopening.