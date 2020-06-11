Bottle Returns Open Monday Across Michigan

Meijer says Michiganders are hoarding about $65 million in bottle returns right now.

The state of Michigan asked retailers to shut down can return machines at the store in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, they’re opening back up on Monday.

No one is more excited than 9-year-old Piper from Traverse City. She is the brains behind “Piper’s Project”, her mission to use returnables to buy bikes for underserved children.

She collects sorts and returns thousands of pop cans and bottles from around the community. Her main drop-off location is at Timber Ridge RV Resort.

So far, she’s donated hundreds of bikes to kids.

Through this quarantine, her returnables have been piling up, and she is excited for the machines to be ready once again.

“We have a lot to return still!” said Piper. “We’ve been coming here to Timber Ridge every day and sorting pop cans….we’ve just really been busy with a bunch of house stuff and cans!”

If you want to learn more about Piper’s Project go to https://www.facebook.com/pipersproject/

The bottle and can returns will be open at every store in Michigan on June 15.