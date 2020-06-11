Benzie County Sheriff Cautions Beachgoers on Water Hazards

Michigan’s Stay-at-Home order has been lifted, and you may want to take your family to the beach during the nice weather. Benzie County Sheriff Ted Schendel says to use common sense when taking on the water.

“Unfortunately a lot of people are lured into a false sense of security at an inland lake,” said Sheriff Schendel. “But Lake Michigan is really not a lot different than the ocean.”

One of the biggest concerns is a rip current, which makes it hard to swim to shore and creates the potential for drowning. The sheriff recommends swimming with a buddy and especially cautions parents to keep an eye on children–who have an increased risk of drowning.

“When it’s your responsibility as a parent you know to watch those kids like an eagle,” said Sheriff Schendel. “You know you can’t let them out of your sight.”

Additionally, the sheriff says to avoid drinking alcohol and swimming, and update people on where you are.

“Even if you’re just going to the beach, it’s always good to have a plan,” said Sheriff Schendel. “Tell your tell folks who you’re going with, where you’re going, and when you’re going to be back.”

Sheriff Schendel just wants everyone to be safe this summer and avoid any emergencies.

“This is one of the most beautiful areas in the world,” said Sheriff Schendel. “We want people to come up and enjoy it and have a good time, but we want them to do it safely so that they can return home.”