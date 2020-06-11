After Messy Primary, Georgia Voters Call for Investigation

This morning, voters in Georgia are calling for an investigation after many of them were forced to wait several hours to cast their primary vote.

Thousands of voters across Georgia waited in long lines Tuesday—caused by out-of-service voting machines, inexperienced poll workers, and delayed absentee ballots.

Georgia was one of the first states to send out absentee ballot applications, but thousands of voters say the ballots never came.

Fulton County Commissioner Liz Hausmann says the process was plagued with problems and the lines would not have been that long had voters received their absentee ballots.

“So, so many people I talked to today would not have been in line if they had gotten that ballot back and the counties processed those,” Hausmann says.

But Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says 96% of absentee ballots were delivered to the 1.5 million voters who requested them, and is laying much of the blame on county officials.

“It’s just totally a disorganized mess. They had three additional months to get ready for this. What did they do? They squandered that time,” Raffensperger said.

The state says they are going to take a hard look at their voting process before November’s general election.