State Police Warn of Unemployment Insurance Scam

State police are warning people about an unemployment insurance scam.

It’s happening to people who didn’t even apply for unemployment benefits.

State police say they’re getting calls from people who have not applied for benefits but are getting notifications that their unemployment claim is being processed.

If this has happened to you, call the unemployment insurance agency at 866-500-0017.

Police say in most cases the process can be stopped before any payment is sent out.

