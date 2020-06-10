Some Shoreline Homes in Leelanau County in Danger

The remnants of tropical depression Cristobal are threatening parts of northern Michigan.

Shoreline homes in Leelanau County are in danger of falling in Lake Michigan.

Homeowner Cheryl Hutchinson has had a vacation home in the county for 40 years and used to have beach all the way out past the dock.

She put in 8 tons of rock to protect her home, but now the deck is crumbling.

The home is in grave danger if she doesn’t get a seawall.

Hutchinson has been asking the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy to approve her seawall permit for months.

She applied back in February and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approved some of her requests, but no one can do any work until EGLE gives the final stamp of approval.

She’s worried that if she waits any longer she could lose her treasured paradise.

Even if EGLE did approve the permit today, she would still have to wait because EGLE has a public comment period.

Any more waiting and the house could be underwater.