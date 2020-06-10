Simple Steps to Propagate Succulents

Being able to propagate or take a part of a plant to grow a new one, changes the game when it comes to indoor house plants. The key is making sure you take the correct steps, depending on the type of plant so there is a successful regrowth.

When it comes to propagating succulents, the process is much different than with other indoor plants like ivy or philodendrons. Since succulents are native to hot, dry climates, they require less water and are more self-sustaining.

To start the propagating process for succulents you want to look for the lowest leaves on the stem, which are usually the oldest. Gently pluck the leaf off, leaving a clean break. You’ll then take the newly plucked leaf and place it on a dry surface for three to five days. This will allow the connection point on the leaf to dry or calloused.

Once the leaf or leaves are calloused, you’ll then place them on top of cactus/succulent potting soil mix in direct sunlight. You can let them sit on top of the soil. You don’t want to directly plant the calloused end directly into the soil.

You can then spray the leaves and soil with water once a week but don’t need to overwater since succulents prefer less water and more sunlight.

In a few weeks, you’ll notice fresh pink or white roots starting to form near the calloused entry point. You can let them continue to grow more roots which will eventually turn into new buds or place the roots in a new pot of soil. Continue to water sparingly with a spray bottle and keep the new plants near direct sunlight as often as possible.

This process will enable fresh succulents to grow and flourish! In time, you can continue to propagate more leaves and regrowth will continue.