Shop Charlevoix Day Encourages Community to Shop Local

If you need a reason to shop, Charlevoix has a one for you!

Thursday is Shop Charlevoix Day!

They are encouraging everyone to hit up their favorite Charlevoix store or grab a bite to eat at their favorite Charlevoix restaurant.

The Charlevoix Chamber of Commerce says it is a way to help jump start many recently reopened businesses.

“It’s just another great way to promote small businesses to show we are doing things, we’re open safely,” said Caitlin Cole, Charlevoix Chamber of Commerce Events Coordinator. “It’s a great way to support Charlevoix.”

You could also win a $50 chamber check.

Just take a picture while out and about and post it with #ShopCharlevoix.

For more details on Shop Charlevoix Day, click here.