Senate, EGLE Discuss Edenville Dam Failure And Future Preparation

For the first time since the Edenville Dam broke two and a half weeks ago, the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy spoke with legislators on what went wrong to lead to the failure and what problems hang on the horizon.

It was the first of many scheduled hearings where EGLE explained why the Edenville Dam was rated poorly and yet nothing had been done to avoid catastrophe before it hit.

Much of it came down to a lack of resources and man power but many questions still went unanswered during the hearing.

“It’s been neglected. Coming out of this we have 2600 dams in the state of Michigan and they are overseen in three to five year intervals,” says Sen. Curt VanderWall of Ludington, “There are flaws and we need to get busy. We need to figure out what we’re going to do because we can’t have another issue like this happens in the state”

“We certainly always have oversight, whether we need to add funding or we need to look at the structures,” says Sen. Rick Outman of Six Lakes, “A lot of it is up in the air. We just going to move forward, look at the facts and determine the best course of action so we can prevent this from the future.”

Several dams across the state have similar ratings as the Edenville Dam, including two in Cheboygan County. Those will take top priority when a plan is developed.