Sanford Facebook Page Reunites Lost Items with Owners

One woman in Sanford is shining some light back on the devastated community by returning lost items from the flood back to their rightful owner.

“My daughter, my husband and I were cleaning up part of the rail trail and my daughter found a photo,” said JoLynn Lippie. “Then she started collecting more photos and we wanted to try and reunite them with their owners.”

That’s when Lippie and her husband Dan started Sanford Michigan Flood Lost and Found. Over 600 people have joined the Facebook group and shared pictures of lost items to return to their owners.

“I’ve been very pleased with the response in the group and how everyone is helping each other,” said Lippie.

Lippie has personally returned a welcome home sign, hundreds of family photos, and items from a shed.

But nothing has come close to returning a beloved plaque to Pam and Rodger Riggie, owners of Sanford Pizza.

“I was digging in about a foot and a half of debris and I found a board that had a rounded edge,” said Lippie. “I pulled it out and it was a wood burned picture of their dog Lola. And I was like ‘it’s Lola!’”

The Riggies lost everything in the flood.

“It was devastating,” said Pam Riggie, who owned the restaurant for seven years.

And getting back their plaque of Lola, a family dog who has passed, meant the world to them.

“We were just standing there looking at all the devastation that happened to our restaurant,” said Rodger Riggie. “Up walks one of our customers, Dan, with our plaque and it was….just instant tears and just…It’s hard to talk about.”

It’s stories like the Riggie’s that keep Lippie and her husband doing what they can for the community.

“I think in the devastation that we have here, this community has come together to support each other and it’s been beautiful,” said Lippie.