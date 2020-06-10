President Trump Tweets Antifa Conspiracy Theory

President Trump tweeted support for a conspiracy theory about an elderly protester injured by buffalo police in New York.

In a tweet, he says the 75-year-old protester could be an Antifa provocateur.

Saying he appears to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment and that the man fell harder than he was pushed.

Then President Trump asked if it could be a set up.

The 75-year-old man hit his head on the ground and began bleeding.

That man is still in the hospital.

The two officers involved have been suspended.

Buffalo protester shoved by Police could be an ANTIFA provocateur. 75 year old Martin Gugino was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment. @OANN I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2020