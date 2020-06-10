Parallel 45 Partners with Norte to Provide a Bike + Play Summer Camp for Kids

Summer camps around Northern Michigan are gearing up for a different kind of camp this season – that includes social distancing, and/or virtual alternatives. The non-profit professional theater group, Parallel 45 is “making it work” under these current circumstances by partnering up with Norte to provide young thespians with a wide range of artistic and physical activities.

The Norte Bike + Play Camp was designed specifically for children entering into grades 3 – 8. It will include a morning at Norte’s camp, lunch, and then heading over to the Theatre Adventure Camp at Civic Center Park amphitheater.

“Partnering with Norte allows us to maximize the experience for our campers and ensure they have an amazing experience.”

They will also continue their annual Outdoor Theatre Adventure Camp, and P45 Audition Intensive while following COVID-19 health & safety guidelines.

“P45 is proud to have a full COVD-19 protocol in place including social distancing, daily professional sanitizing of the space, dedicated handwashing stations, no object sharing, and guidelines that abide by the CDC, MDHHS and Grand Traverse County,” explains Parallel 45 Theatre co-founder, Kit McKay. “Safe spaces are a vital part of P45’s core values. Our dedication to theatre education keeps safety for our students, teachers, and families at the top of our minds and hearts”.

