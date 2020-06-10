Northern Michigan in Focus: The Offield Family Viewlands

Imagine have a blank canvas to one of the awe-inspiring pieces of land in northern Michigan.

That’s what a local conservancy is working for right now.

Corey Adkins has the story in this week’s Northern Michigan in Focus.

“This is a destination to come to and when you’re here, you’ll see why. The views make it so incredible,” said Kieran Fleming, executive director of the Little Traverse Conservancy.

It’s the old Little Traverse Bay Golf Course just east of Harbor Springs. It ran into some problems years ago and had to close.

“The property had been for sale for a long time and that it has gone on and the realization was, I don’t know I’m not educated enough to speak about golf economics, but apparently it wasn’t going to work math-wise to be invested in is a golf course,” said Kieran.

Enter the Little Traverse Conservancy. They recognized a great opportunity.

“We don’t have anything against development, we don’t have anything against golf, we don’t have anything against a lot of these uses that make living up here in northern Michigan so awesome,” explained Kieran. “But it is about balance, in the end, we want to preserve that goose that lays the golden egg because you don’t work up here or visit up here or have a resort up here because of the things you see down in Detroit. You come up here for what this is and your business can thrive because of this. So it’s about balance, and that’s what we’re all about.”

They bought the property on Earth Day this year and they have high hopes for the 290 acres that will be called the Offield Family Viewlands.

“If we don’t do anything on those fairways and greens, what will happen is invasive species will come in very quickly and overtake the property. What we want to do, we’ve already inventoried the best view sheds, and we’re going to keep those and that will involve recognizing where we don’t want to go to a forested condition so we can have the views and that will be restored to native meadows and wildflowers and grasslands. And then maybe we will do some reforestation in the lower levels,” said Kieran.

And yes, this will be open to the public soon.

“We want to get the trail system so it’s safe and connected, so people don’t get lost and that type of thing. And of course the golf cart paths are already made so we’re connecting some of those and working on that,” explained Kieran.

One of the biggest questions: What are they going to do with the buildings?

“The main restaurant is the biggest question. There’s some others around the property like bathrooms and stuff that will probably come out, but again, it’s got to complement our mission. That’s what we got to do is figure out how to do that and, if we can do that, I will see what happens,” said Kieran.

Hiking, biking, bird watching; this place will be a nature lover’s dream. They still have some money to raise. If you’d like to help, click here for more information. They want to be open to the public mid-June.

“Just wait, this is a beautiful place anytime, but just wait until we get done with this. It’s going to be a masterpiece.”