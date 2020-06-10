NMC Offers Speak Up, Speak Out Community Discussion

Peaceful demonstrations are opening the door to hard conversations.

Northwestern Michigan College wants to create a safe space for discussions about race.

Northwestern Michigan College held their first “speak up and speak out” event this evening.

The event was created by Northwestern Michigan College’s Student Success Center in response to last weekend’s Black Lives Matter demonstration.

NMC says they feel it’s their duty to create a place where people can talk about things that are important to them.

NMC’s Student Success Coordinator, Sally Smarsty says right now these conversations are imperative.

“Something that we here at the Student Success Center just really believe in is that if you want to get something going, sometimes the best thing to do is to just start and to just start having conversations,” says Smarsty.

These NMC events are open to students, staff, and community members.