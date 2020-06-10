NASCAR Bans Confederate Flags From All Events
NASCAR banned the confederate flag on Wednesday from all its events and properties.
President Trump said that he won’t even consider changing the name of army bases named for confederate army officers.
It comes two days after the defense secretary said he was open to the idea.
The issue has been brought up before but has gained new attention after the death of George Floyd.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is demanding statues of confederate figures be removed from the U.S. Capitol.
…history of Winning, Victory, and Freedom. The United States of America trained and deployed our HEROES on these Hallowed Grounds, and won two World Wars. Therefore, my Administration will not even consider the renaming of these Magnificent and Fabled Military Installations…
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 10, 2020