NASCAR Bans Confederate Flags From All Events

NASCAR banned the confederate flag on Wednesday from all its events and properties.

President Trump said that he won’t even consider changing the name of army bases named for confederate army officers.

It comes two days after the defense secretary said he was open to the idea.

The issue has been brought up before but has gained new attention after the death of George Floyd.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is demanding statues of confederate figures be removed from the U.S. Capitol.