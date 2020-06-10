MTM On The Road: Grand Traverse Resort, Salon Verve Reopen Services

A long-awaited day has finally arrived for salons, spas and gyms, which are now able to reopen in most of Northern Michigan.

The Grand Traverse Resort and Spa is among many Northern Michigan businesses eager to invite guests back to enjoy its many amenities.

Spa services are now available. The gym is back open, and so is the golf course.

The resort is looking forward to bringing people back for a weekend getaway.

Salon Verve in Traverse City also reopened its doors today for the first time in months.

While so many people are in need of a cut and color, the salon must follow certain guidelines to keep everyone at a distance.

Our On The Road crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, give us a look at the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa as well as Salon Verve to show us all the changes.