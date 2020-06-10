More Than 55,000 Without Power Statewide, Multiple Downed Trees Reported

Remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal Impacts Michigan

Michigan is experiencing a severe weather threat—and the threat of possible tornadoes looms for Wednesday afternoon.

Outages are affecting more than 55,000 statewide after heavy winds and rain Wednesday morning. In Northern Michigan, more than 12 counties reported power outages totaling over 23,000.

Grand Traverse 911 says downed trees impacted roadways and listed some locations on Facebook (see below).

Newaygo County also had downed trees and power lines. The road commission, fire departments and power companies are worked together to clean up and restore power.

This comes as remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal impacts Michigan. Stick with 9&10 News’ Doppler Weather Team for updates as the day progresses.

To see a map of current outages, go here. For information on expected restorations, contact your power provider.



