Mid Michigan Experiences Power Outages Due to Severe Weather

Heavy rains and whipping winds persisted almost all day in the Lower Peninsula.

Some mid Michigan areas like Shepard are experiencing power outages and downed trees.

While the chance for more severe weather has gone down, some places are seeing power outages and damages.

Most of the damage hit the lower half of the state but there is still a chance for more storms throughout Wednesday night.

According to Consumers Energy, hundreds of customers have not yet had their power restored.

