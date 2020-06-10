Michigan Reports 171 New COVID-19 Cases, 13 Deaths

Michigan is reporting 171 new cases of the coronavirus and 13 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 59,278 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 5,711 COVID-19 deaths.

The state updates these numbers every day at 3 p.m.

Tuesday the state was at 59,107 confirmed cases with 5,698 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of June 5, 42,041 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Locally, Grand Traverse County is reporting two new positive cases of COVID-19.

The Grand Traverse County Health Department says both cases involve adult women who are asymptomatic and have had no known community exposure.

The health department says they are starting to receive test results from the National Guard drive-thru testing held on May 30 and 31 at Turtle Creek Stadium.

According to the health department, 835 people in the region were tested. Of those, 27% of the test results have come back. Those tests revealed four positive cases of COVID-19, 209 negative results and 3 invalid samples.

The health department is now reporting at total of 34 positive cases, 6 probable cases, 18 recoveries, and 5 deaths in Grand Traverse County.

The Upper Peninsula and parts of northern Michigan are one step closer to ending the coronavirus crisis.

Wednesday started phase 5 for the regions, easing restrictions on businesses and communities.

Phase 5 puts the areas in a low-risk phase. The next and final phase would have them in post-pandemic.

Most of our area will be the first ones in the state to be in phase 5.

This means libraries, rustic state forest campgrounds and overnight stays in DNR managed harbors can come back.

It also allows businesses who have close contact with people to open back up.

That means tattoo parlors, as well as nail and hair salons.

The owner of Timberlie’s Salon Studio in Kalkaska says phones have been rigging nonstop, but she says she’s taking her time with each appointment to make sure everyone is safe.

Everyone in the salon has a mask on.

The stylists wash their hands between each customer and wipe down the chair when they leave.

Timberlie says the last three months were tough, but waking up Wednesday was like Christmas morning.

