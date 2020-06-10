Michelle Cooks: Sautéed Zucchini with Mint, Basil & Pine Nuts
Some of our favorite veggies will be blooming and growing soon in our Michigan gardens. One of Michelle’s top picks is the nutrient-packed summer squash – the zucchini. The perfect time to harvest this green food takes place from mid-July to early September, and Michelle’s got the perfect recipe for serving it up. Here’s her version of the Sautéed Zucchini with Mint, Basil & Pine Nuts dish – by Alexandria’s Kitchen. Ingredients provided by Burritt’s Fresh Markets.
Ingredients
- 1 pound zucchini (or any summer squash), sliced into ½-inch rounds
- 3 tablespoons (or less) olive oil, divided
- 3 small cloves garlic
- 10 (or more) mint leaves
- 5 (or more) basil leaves
- 1 heaping tablespoon capers, rinsed
- 2 tablespoons pine nuts or walnuts, lightly toasted
- 1 to 2 teaspoon red wine vinegar or white balsamic or whatever vinegar you have
- Sea salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste
- Additional mint and basil, torn, to garnish (optional — I omit bc I go big on the knife pesto)
Directions
- Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a 10-inch skillet over medium-high heat. When the oil is hot, add half the zucchini and sauté, flipping and turning every few minutes, until golden brown, about 15 minutes. Don’t salt them yet!
- While your zucchini cooks, chop together the garlic, mint, basil, and capers so that they intermingle and turn into a sort of knife pesto.
- When the zucchini is golden, remove it from the pan and cook the remaining zucchini in another tablespoon of oil, just as you did the first batch. Note: I’ve cut back the oil here, but if you feel you need a splash more while you are sautéing, go for it.
- Then add the first batch back into the pan, along with the herb-garlic mixture and the vinegar, to taste. Taste for salt; add a good pinch, plus a few cracks of pepper. Toss well. Add nuts.
- Scoop everything out onto a serving plate. Right before serving, sprinkle on extra herbs if using.