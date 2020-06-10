Michelle Cooks: Sautéed Zucchini with Mint, Basil & Pine Nuts

Some of our favorite veggies will be blooming and growing soon in our Michigan gardens. One of Michelle’s top picks is the nutrient-packed summer squash – the zucchini. The perfect time to Md Cooks Zucchini Pkg 4harvest this green food takes place from mid-July to early September, and Michelle’s got the perfect recipe for serving it up. Here’s her version of the Sautéed Zucchini with Mint, Basil & Pine Nuts dish – by Alexandria’s Kitchen. Ingredients provided by Burritt’s Fresh Markets.

Ingredients

  • 1 pound zucchini (or any summer squash), sliced into ½-inch rounds
  • 3 tablespoons (or less) olive oil, divided
  • 3 small cloves garlic
  • 10 (or more) mint leaves
  • 5 (or more) basil leaves
  • 1 heaping tablespoon capers, rinsed
  • 2 tablespoons pine nuts or walnuts, lightly toasted
  • 1 to 2 teaspoon red wine vinegar or white balsamic or whatever vinegar you have
  • Sea salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste
  • Additional mint and basil, torn, to garnish (optional — I omit bc I go big on the knife pesto)

Directions

  1. Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a 10-inch skillet over medium-high heat. When the oil is hot, add half the zucchini and sauté, flipping and turning every few minutes, until golden brown, about 15 minutes. Don’t salt them yet!
  2. While your zucchini cooks, chop together the garlic, mint, basil, and capers so that they intermingle and turn into a sort of knife pesto.
  3. When the zucchini is golden, remove it from the pan and cook the remaining zucchini in another tablespoon of oil, just as you did the first batch. Note: I’ve cut back the oil here, but if you feel you need a splash more while you are sautéing, go for it.
  4. Then add the first batch back into the pan, along with the herb-garlic mixture and the vinegar, to taste. Taste for salt; add a good pinch, plus a few cracks of pepper. Toss well. Add nuts.
  5. Scoop everything out onto a serving plate. Right before serving, sprinkle on extra herbs if using.
