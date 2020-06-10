Michelle Cooks: Sautéed Zucchini with Mint, Basil & Pine Nuts

Some of our favorite veggies will be blooming and growing soon in our Michigan gardens. One of Michelle’s top picks is the nutrient-packed summer squash – the zucchini. The perfect time to harvest this green food takes place from mid-July to early September, and Michelle’s got the perfect recipe for serving it up. Here’s her version of the Sautéed Zucchini with Mint, Basil & Pine Nuts dish – by Alexandria’s Kitchen. Ingredients provided by Burritt’s Fresh Markets.

Ingredients

1 pound zucchini (or any summer squash), sliced into ½-inch rounds

3 tablespoons (or less) olive oil, divided

3 small cloves garlic

10 (or more) mint leaves

5 (or more) basil leaves

1 heaping tablespoon capers, rinsed

2 tablespoons pine nuts or walnuts, lightly toasted

1 to 2 teaspoon red wine vinegar or white balsamic or whatever vinegar you have

Sea salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

Additional mint and basil, torn, to garnish (optional — I omit bc I go big on the knife pesto)

Directions