Marion Woman Dies Following Osceola County Shooting; One Arrested for Open Murder

A Marion woman is dead and another is in custody after a deadly shooting in Osceola County.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a home on 90th Avenue, near 19 Mile Road, in Highland Township just before 5 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a shooting.

Deputies say 29-year-old Natasha Nicole-Lee Beebe was shot in the neck area. She died at the scene as emergency crews attempted life-saving measures.

The sheriff’s office says a 37-year-old Marion woman was arrested for open murder.

He name is being withheld until she is formally charged. The arraignment could happen Wednesday or Thursday.