Manitou Island Transit Service Won’t Run this Summer Due to Poor Dock Conditions

For the first time in more than a century, ferries will not be running to North and South Manitou Island.

The Manitou Island Transit says they had no choice but to stop for this season.

The island transit says they have been warning the park service that significant issues with the docks would pop up requiring constant dock maintenance and yearly dredging.

The ferry owners tell us that the National Park Service docks on the islands are in such a location that they need frequent maintenance, including lots of dredging, but this year the docks are in terrible, unusable condition.

The water is not deep enough for the ferry to dock on either island.

Dredging won’t be done until mid-July, cutting their already short season even shorter. Plus, the owners say NPS doesn’t have enough budget or resources to properly do the job.

“They’re only removing an amount that will fill back in next year so we are going to be facing the exact same problem,” said Megan Grosvenor Munoz. “If we can’t get in there next year, then Manitou Island Transit, for over 100 years, may not run any longer.”

The ferry service has been run by the same family since 1917 and they service more than 10,000 visitors a year.