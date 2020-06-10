Manitou Island Transit: No Summer Ferry Service This Year

The Manitou Island Transit says it will not have its ferry boat running this year because of high water near docks and an ongoing issue with the National Park Service.

The island is now part of the National Park Service, which means they are in charge of the island and the docks.

The island transit says they have been warning the park service that significant issues with the docks would pop up requiring constant dock maintenance and yearly dredging.

But right now the Manitou Island Transit says dock conditions are worse than normal, especially on the south island.

The water is not deep enough for the ferry to dock on either island.

The ferry service says NPS has also not budgeted money to maintain the docks.

This is the first year in more than 100 years the ferry service will not be running.