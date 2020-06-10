Man Leads Clare Co. Deputies on Two Police Chases

Deputies in Clare County got into two car chases with the same suspect.

Deputies arrested Edward Priest and Kasey Newcombe Saturday.

That night, they say they tried to stop Priest’s vehicle but he took off.

The chase lasted 30 minutes until deputies lost sight of the vehicle.

They then found Priest again and began another 15 minute chase before his vehicle ran out of gas in Gladwin County.

Priest is charged with running from police.

Newcombe is charged with aiding and abetting.

Both are being charged as four time repeat offenders.