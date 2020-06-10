Leelanau Home in Danger of Falling into Lake Michigan; Owner Still Waiting for EGLE to Approve Permit

As the remnants of Tropical Depression Cristobal move through the country, some Northern Michigan homeowners are bunkering down.

Recently, record high water levels on the Great Lakes have caused historic erosion, flooding and property damage. The severe weather could further beat down lakefront properties already in peril.

Leelanau County resident Cheryl Hutchinson has had a one-bedroom cottage on the shoreline for more than 40 years.

She used to have beachfront for more than 100 feet past her home. Over many months, the lake has crept closer and closer, and now, her summertime paradise is in jeopardy of falling right into the lake.

“This deck has been eroded from the wave action,” said Hutchinson. “I raised my dock two feet because I knew this was coming, but there’s nothing I can do about the house.”

Hutchinson needs a seawall if there’s any hope of saving her bungalow. She has a contractor ready to go, but it’s been five months since she first applied for a permit to build one from EGLE.

“The seawall could have been put in two months ago, or three months ago…I had people ready to install but the permit process has been…ridiculous,” she said.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has given her the green light to put it in, but ultimately, EGLE also needs to approve.

With each passing day, her home is more and more in danger.

Out of desperation, she contacted 9&10 News and Representative Jack O’Malley and state Senator Kurt VanderWall. She told both leaders she has been waiting for action since February to no avail.

Both leaders were able to put her in touch with the liaison for EGLE. Wednesday, they gave her a conditional permit to build her seawall.

It’s not yet clear if the seawall will be able to be built before or after the 20 day public comment period that is standard with EGLE related permits.