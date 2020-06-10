Kalkaska Salon Happy to Be Back Open

The Upper Peninsula and parts of northern Michigan moved into phase five on Wednesday with the reopening of salons, gyms and movie theaters.

“We waited our time and we’re so excited to be back,” says Timberlie Yanz, owner of Timberlie’s Salon Studio in Kalkaska.

When Gov. Whitmer closed salons in March due to COVID-19, new salon owner Yanz says she was worried about the future.

“It wasn’t easy, you worry a lot, you worry a lot about the business you have built, and I have been in this town doing hair for over ten years,” said Yanz.

Yanz says the past three months have been tough but waking up on Wednesday felt like Christmas morning.

“Just very much excited, very happy to see everybody even though we don’t hug and we’re practicing all of the social distancing,” said Yanz.

Yanz says being closed helped save lives but getting your hair cut can provide other health benefits, like mental health.

Garrett Diola got his hair cut on Wednesday. He says, “I think everybody has that feeling when you get a fresh haircut and you know that you look a little bit better than you did the day before.”

Diola says his new haircut is helping him prepare for a big day tomorrow, “It’s really nice to be able to get one now, I have a job interview tomorrow so it’s really exciting and nice to be able to get it done finally.”

A fresh cut or a new color, something many people likely won’t take for granted any time soon.

“Refreshing and gives you a little bit on confidence,” says Diola.