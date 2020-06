High Water Closes Part of M-22

The water is so high in Benzie County that part of M-22 is closed.

The high water on M-22 has it shut down at the Betsie Lake Causeway near Elberta.

If you’re driving in that area, the alternate route for southbound M-22 is M-115/ Frankfort Hwy to U.S. 31 South to Grace Road west, returning to M-22. Northbound M-22 is Grace Road east to U.S. 31 North to Frankfort Hwy/M-115 returning to M-22.