Healthy Living: Learning to Read, it’s Not Too Late

A woman on the top of her game is using her talents to give others a better life.

Stacy Ratner is a law school graduate. A startup entrepreneur helping to raise $30 million in venture capital. And she’s often one of the very few women in the boardroom.

This smart woman has accomplished many goals. But as co-founder of the Chicago Literacy Alliance, she calls this her biggest accomplishment yet! She’s using her talents to help others succeed.

