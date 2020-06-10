Healthy Living: Faster Donor Matching Saves Lives

About 500 heart transplants are performed each year in the U.S. on children ages 17 and under.

But what’s more troubling is the amount of time they have to spend on a donor waitlist.

Now a new method is rethinking how hospitals match patients with hearts.

In Healthy Living, Courtney Hunter explains how it’s helping to save more lives.

In addition to getting patients a heart faster, Dr. Dykes also aims to be able to use more donors.

Currently, the U.S. utilizes only 60% of all pediatric heart donors.

He says with this new method, that number can be much higher.