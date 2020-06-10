Harrison Man Accused of Running From Police, Biting Deputy

A Harrison man is accused of running from police while intoxicated in Clare County.

The sheriff’s office says he bit one of their deputies while being arrested.

Deputies say they found James Bailey-Middleton inside a car sitting in a driveway on Monday.

When deputies asked him to get out they say he started the car and drove across the lawn.

He then crashed into a ditch and hit a tree, and still resisted deputies as they removed him from the car.

That’s when they say Bailey-Middleton bit a deputy on the hand.

He faces several charges of resisting police and driving while intoxicated, as well as being a habitual offender.