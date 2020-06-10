Grand Traverse County Reports 2 New Cases of COVID-19

Grand Traverse County is reporting two new positive cases of COVID-19.

The Grand Traverse County Health Department says both cases involve adult women who are asymptomatic and have had no known community exposure.

The health department says they are starting to receive test results from the National Guard drive-thru testing held on May 30 and 31 at Turtle Creek Stadium.

According to the health department, 835 people in the region were tested. Of those, 27% of the test results have come back. Those tests revealed four positive cases of COVID-19, 209 negative results and 3 invalid samples.

The health department is now reporting at total of 34 positive cases, 6 probable cases, 18 recoveries, and 5 deaths in Grand Traverse County.