COVID-19 State Eviction Ban Lifts Thursday

The state’s eviction ban put in place to help people through the COVID-19 pandemic will be lifted Friday.

Some organizations are putting plans in place for those that still might be struggling to pay the bills.

Governor Whitmer put a freeze on evictions back in April, which expires Friday.

The federal government banned evictions for people living in federally assisted properties through July 25th.

Now, tenants that are facing eviction have 60 days to pay or move out.

The Northwest Michigan Coalition to end homelessness in Traverse City says right now they are looking for businesses to help keep some tenants from being evicted.

“We have a shared data base where people say okay we’ve asked the client to contribute this much, my agency will give this and my agency will give that and we can help put together a package that will help people stay in their homes,” said Sharon Vreeland, a coordinator with the coalition.

The coalition says they are still looking for volunteers, landlords, and businesses willing to help.