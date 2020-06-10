Chad Daybell Arrested After Human Remains Found in Idaho

The husband of an Idaho woman whose children have been missing for months has been arrested and will stand before a judge Wednesday.

Police say Chad Daybell was taken into custody in Rexburg after investigators found human remains at his home. Police say the remains have not been identified yet.

Daybell will be in court Wednesday although his charges haven’t been announced.

Daybell’s wife, Lori Vallow, is behind bars facing felony charges of desertion and nonsupport of her children.

Her kids, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua Vallow, have not been seen since September.

Daybell and Vallow married two months later in Hawaii and Vallow then moved to that state. But she was extradited back to Idaho in March to face charges.

Vallow’s preliminary hearing is set for July 9.