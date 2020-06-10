Cedar Street in Traverse City Closed from Severe Weather, Flooding

Cedar Street in Traverse City is closed from being completely overtaken by water from Wednesday’s severe weather.

The flash flood warning was canceled in this area, but some spots are still a problem with water going up into yards.

The rain still has not let up and the storm is continuing to make its way inland.

Down by the Boardman River there was a no body contact advisory due to a sewage spill.

We listed below the areas you should stay away from.

