Barge Grounds in Saint Marys River

A barge ran aground in the Saint Marys River.

The Coast Guard is now investigating how it happened.

Around 12:30 Wednesday morning Coast Guard Sector Sault Saint Marie got word the 300 foot barge ran aground while being towed near Sweets Point.

The barge is carrying about 3,600 tons of coal tar and thousands of gallons of diesel fuel.

The Coast Guard says there are no signs of leaks or pollution right now.

All vessels are required to stay 500 yards away from the barge.