Attention Turns to Legislation After George Floyd is Laid to Rest

The final goodbye to George Floyd.

An emotional funeral was held for the man whose death began a national movement.

And while family and friends laid George Floyd to rest, lawmakers looked to what is ahead.

Thousands made their way to Houston, Texas Tuesday for Floyd’s funeral.

Now the attention is being shifted to legislation.

Both President Trump and his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, have spoken against defunding the police.

Congresswoman Karen Bass, who helped craft a sweeping Democratic proposal for police reform, agrees that defunding the police is not the right solution.

But in Minneapolis, where Floyd died in police custody, the city council says it needs to make the drastic push to defund.

Lawmakers in Washington are set to look at police reform over the coming weeks.