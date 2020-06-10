Archangel Ancient Tree Archive: Copemish Nonprofit Offers Climate Change, Pandemic Solutions

Archangel Ancient Tree Archive is a non-profit in Copemish dedicated to propagating, reforesting and archiving ancient trees around the world. This small Northern Michigan warehouse has become a global spotlight for climate change and pandemic solutions. This is the first and only group in the world to successfully clone the largest and oldest trees— creating a living library of “Champion Trees”.

Champion trees are essentially the oldest and largest trees that have successfully survived thousands and thousands of years. This group is taking their D.N.A. and sending the tree’s ancestors around the world to help curb our world’s growing carbon footprint. David Milarch, the founder of Archangel Ancient Tree Archive says, “We think it’s important to preserve the genetics of that 5% so those genetics can be made it into millions… billions of those trees!”

Trees are critical to living beings survival on planet earth. Trees exhale oxygen and inhale carbon— therefore taking much of the carbon emissions from our bustling society and absorbing it in it’s trunk. “It doesn’t matter whether you’re in Germany Australia or New Zealand or India,” explains Milarch.

A large percentage of scientists from around the world predict that humanity as we know it is down to decades. “Some say that we have 50 years… 30-50 years as a species, as human beings. That’s all,” says Milarch.

The Milarch family and their many volunteers are hoping that this non-profit educates and inspires people to act. To make positive changes in their daily lives to protect future generations. This non-profit is a gift the Milarch family hopes will keep giving…

David says, “There’s nothing I wouldn’t do to help my children or grandchildren while I’m here and with this project, I’ll be able to help them all of the children for the next 2,000 years when I’m gone. It’s like paying it forward for the next 2,000 years.”

If you would like more information on Archangel Ancient Tree Archive, click here.