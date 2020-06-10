Alpena Teen Killed in Rollover Crash

An Alpena teenager is dead after a rollover crash in Alpena County.

Michigan State Police say troopers were called to Taylor Hawks Road, near Rogers Road, in Wilson Township around 3:45 Tuesday afternoon.

Troopers say a 16-year-old boy from Alpena was traveling westbound on Taylor Hawks Road when the vehicle lost control on a series of small hills and rolled multiple times.

The 16-year-old was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Troopers are still investigating, but say they believe speed to be a factor in the deadly crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Michigan State Police at (989) 354-4101.